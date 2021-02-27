S.Korea launches review of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine

S.Korea launches review of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Seoul | Updated: 27-02-2021 08:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 08:06 IST
South Korean has begun a review of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine after the U.S. pharmaceutical firm submitted an application for approval, the government said on Saturday.
The food and drug safety ministry said it would study the one-shot vaccine with private advisory panels before it authorises the vaccine.
