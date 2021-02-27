Left Menu

Boy stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:00 IST
Boy stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing ''indecent remarks'' on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma center and is still unfit for recording his statement, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (murder attempt), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on.'' Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of J J camp, Giri Nagar in the Govindpuri area, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021