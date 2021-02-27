Boy stabbed for confronting his sister's stalkers

A 17-year-old boy was beaten up and stabbed for allegedly opposing three boys who were stalking his sister and passing ''indecent remarks'' on her in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a school on Friday, they said.

Advertisement

The injured boy, a resident of Kalkaji, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, police said.

In her statement, the victim's sister said that on Friday, while she was with her brother, three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks on her. When her brother objected to it, they all started beating him and one of them stabbed him in the abdomen and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

He was shifted to AIIMS Trauma center and is still unfit for recording his statement, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (murder attempt), 354 D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and further investigation is going on.'' Efforts are being made to trace the accused who are residents of J J camp, Giri Nagar in the Govindpuri area, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)