Left Menu

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain meets Andhra Governor, CM

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar JainFlag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Eastern Naval Command(ENC), before relinquishing his command, called on Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:04 IST
Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain meets Andhra Governor, CM
Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain meets Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar JainFlag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) Eastern Naval Command(ENC), before relinquishing his command, called on Biswabhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Chief Minister of the state YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vice Admiral met Chief Minister at CM Camp Office at Vijayawada on Friday.

The FOC-in-C briefed the Governor and Chief Minister on the forthcoming activities of the Navy i.e. the President's Fleet Review and MILAN 2022 a multinational exercise, both major naval events being hosted in the City of Destiny. Jain also apprised them of the various security challenges and impetus to various infrastructure projects of ENC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand, Assam continue winning run

Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing th...

Ind vs Eng: We don't have any apprehension about pink-ball Tests, says Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday said that his side does not have any apprehension about the pink-ball Tests and he is confident that every team will adapt to the day-night Tests as they play it more often. India had managed to...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naib Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.Asian silver-winner Kumar 52kg on Friday had stunned Olympic and world...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021