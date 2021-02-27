Left Menu

Body found near rail tracks in Delhi's Shakur Basti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:45 IST
The body of a 64-year-old man was found near railway tracks in Shakur Basti in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Mundka-resident Baldev Chaudhary, was a retired railway employee, they said.

No external injury marks were found on the body, police said.

Chaudhary had came to join his friend's retirement party at power house railway colony, Shakur Basti at around 11 am on Friday and left from there about 3.30 pm, they said.

He was supposed to head to his daughter's house from there but when his family members tried to contact him, his mobile phone was found switched off. His body was later traced by his son-in-law Dharam Pal, a senior police officer said.

Chaudhary was wearing a silver ring in his right hand finger, a chain, and a wrist watch in the left hand, police said.

Inquest proceedings are being carried out and the autopsy report will ascertain the exact cause of death, they said.

