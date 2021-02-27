Maha: Two held for making fake ATM cards in Virar

Two persons have been arrested in Virar town of Maharashtra for allegedly making fake ATM cards and stealing money from people's bank accounts, police said on Saturday.

The police on February 2 received a tip-off about some people using a skimmer device to make fake ATM cards and withdrawing money from people's accounts, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr. Mahesh Patil said.

The police raided the Gadagpada locality in Virar and nabbed the two accused, who were employed as waiters at a local restaurant and bar.

The duo would allegedly target patrons at the establishment, the official said.

According to the police, the accused would memorize the PINs typed in by customers while making payments and take down the last four digits of cards.

The accused then used a skimmer device, a magnetic card reader, and other machines to get the details of the credit and debit cards and made fake cards, which they later used to take out money from the victim's bank accounts.

The police have seized a laptop, magnetic card reader, mini ATM, ATM skimmer, 64 bogus ATM cards, and 41 fake cheques from the accused, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and IT Act has been registered against the duo at Virar police station, it was stated.

