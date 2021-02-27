Left Menu

Maha: Two held for making fake ATM cards in Virar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:20 IST
Maha: Two held for making fake ATM cards in Virar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two persons have been arrested in Virar town of Maharashtra for allegedly making fake ATM cards and stealing money from people's bank accounts, police said on Saturday.

The police on February 2 received a tip-off about some people using a skimmer device to make fake ATM cards and withdrawing money from people's accounts, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr. Mahesh Patil said.

The police raided the Gadagpada locality in Virar and nabbed the two accused, who were employed as waiters at a local restaurant and bar.

The duo would allegedly target patrons at the establishment, the official said.

According to the police, the accused would memorize the PINs typed in by customers while making payments and take down the last four digits of cards.

The accused then used a skimmer device, a magnetic card reader, and other machines to get the details of the credit and debit cards and made fake cards, which they later used to take out money from the victim's bank accounts.

The police have seized a laptop, magnetic card reader, mini ATM, ATM skimmer, 64 bogus ATM cards, and 41 fake cheques from the accused, the official said.

A case under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and IT Act has been registered against the duo at Virar police station, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their lea...

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...

Need to promote decent and sustainable work in automotive industry: ILO

Governments and organisation of workers and employers from around the world have agreed that there is an urgent need to invest in education, training and life-long learning for all in the automotive industry. The industry is going through a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021