Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of two IAS officers

The Haryana government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of two IAS officers with immediate effect, an official statement said here. Mahavir Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra, has been posted as the Director and Additional Secretary, Archaeology and Museums, and the Director and Additional Secretary, Archives Department. Preeti, awaiting orders of posting has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kurukshetra.

