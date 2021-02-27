Left Menu

Delhi Police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of bypolls in 5 municipal wards

The Police chief directed officers to take strict measures to curb incidents where of firearms are being used and also took stock of the status of vaccination among police personnel in different districts and units.Ahead of the municipal bypolls, he reviewed security arrangement in the Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards.He stressed the need to keep a sharp vigil on the borders in view of the bypolls and ongoing farmers protest, a statement quoting Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police PRO, said.Shrivastava also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:49 IST
Delhi Police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of bypolls in 5 municipal wards
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital and the security arrangements ahead of the by-elections in the five municipal wards here. Voting for the municipal bypolls will be held in the five wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday. The results will be announced on March 3, election officials said. The crime review meeting was also attended by senior police officers of the force. The Police chief directed officers to take strict measures to curb incidents where of firearms are being used and also took stock of the status of vaccination among police personnel in different districts and units.

Ahead of the municipal bypolls, he reviewed security arrangement in the Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards.

He stressed the need to keep a sharp vigil on the borders in view of the bypolls and ongoing farmers' protest, a statement quoting Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police (PRO), said.

Shrivastava also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers. Special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women, POCSO, cases of kidnapping and abduction, vehicle theft and other such cases, the statement said.

It was underlined that surveillance on listed criminals, including 'bad characters', criminals released from jail or those on bail, would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent, the statement said.

The officers were also directed to take action against leftover criminals (in crimes where other accused have been arrested) and intensify checking at pickets. ''They have also been directed to take preventive action under CrPC, DP Act and MCOCA (liquor, drugs, prostitution, gambling/satta) as required,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

61 Army personnel awarded gallantry, distinguished service medals in J-K

Commissioned into the army over a year before running into live action with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Rahul Sharmas heroics have won him the prestigious Sena Medal.The 25-year-old wa...

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, Indian Air Force won all their lea...

IndiGo to operate select domestic flights from T1 in Mumbai

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that all its domestic flights having subset series 6E 5500 - 6E 5900 will be operated from Terminal-1 of the city airport here, starting March 10.All other flights, including 5000 series will continue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021