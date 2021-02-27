Delhi Police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of bypolls in 5 municipal wards

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital and the security arrangements ahead of the by-elections in the five municipal wards here. Voting for the municipal bypolls will be held in the five wards from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Sunday. The results will be announced on March 3, election officials said. The crime review meeting was also attended by senior police officers of the force. The Police chief directed officers to take strict measures to curb incidents where of firearms are being used and also took stock of the status of vaccination among police personnel in different districts and units.

Ahead of the municipal bypolls, he reviewed security arrangement in the Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar wards.

He stressed the need to keep a sharp vigil on the borders in view of the bypolls and ongoing farmers' protest, a statement quoting Anil Mittal, Additional Delhi Police (PRO), said.

Shrivastava also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers and gamblers. Special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women, POCSO, cases of kidnapping and abduction, vehicle theft and other such cases, the statement said.

It was underlined that surveillance on listed criminals, including 'bad characters', criminals released from jail or those on bail, would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent, the statement said.

The officers were also directed to take action against leftover criminals (in crimes where other accused have been arrested) and intensify checking at pickets. ''They have also been directed to take preventive action under CrPC, DP Act and MCOCA (liquor, drugs, prostitution, gambling/satta) as required,'' it added.

