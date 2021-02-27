Left Menu

Will not compromise on demand for Rathod's ouster: BJP leader

We will not backtrack on our demand. Wagh has been targeting Rathod over the woman's death for the last few days. The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against her husband, Kishore Jagannath Wagh, a police official said earlier in the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 17:16 IST
Will not compromise on demand for Rathod's ouster: BJP leader
Image Credit: Twitter (@ChDadaPatil)

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Saturday once again demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod over the suspicious death of a young woman in Pune.

The BJP had earlier said it would not allow the Budget session of the state legislature, scheduled to start from March 1, to proceed smoothly if the minister did not resign.

''We are not going to accept anything other than Rathod's resignation. We have intensified our agitation and various cells of the party will continue protesting until we get his resignation,'' Patil told reporters.

The BJP leader also questioned the probe by Wanwadi police in Pune in the case.

''The police should make the post-mortem report public.

What is there to hide?'' Patil asked.

He also sought to know why NCP chief Sharad Pawar, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, was silent on the issue.

The 23-year-old woman died after falling from a building on February 8 and police had said they were probing the suicide angle. Some audio clips purportedly having bearing on the case had gone viral after her death.

Rathod, a Shiv Sena leader from Yavatmal, has denied that he had anything to do with the death.

Commenting on the police filing a fresh case against state BJP vice president Chitra Wagh's husband, Patil said, ''Let the government try and scare us. We will not backtrack on our demand.'' Wagh has been targeting Rathod over the woman's death for the last few days.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case of disproportionate assets against her husband, Kishore Jagannath Wagh, a police official said earlier in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

11 detained from Noida guest house over suspected sex racket

Eleven people, including four women, were detained on Saturday following a police raid at a Noida guest house, allegedly involved in running a prostitution racket, an official said.The guest house is located in the residential Sector 12 whe...

Indian Air Force team wins All India Volleyball tournament

The Indian Air Force team from New Delhi defeated Secunderabad 3-2 in a thrilling final to win the All India Volleyball tournament here.Under the guidance of coach JWO Junior Warrant Officer Jaya Kumar VV, the Indian Air Force won all their...

Single-phase poll in Bengal if BJP voted to power: Dilip Ghosh

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase assembly elections, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday said it was required because of the political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC, and ...

61 Army personnel awarded gallantry, distinguished service medals in J-K

Commissioned into the army over a year before running into live action with infiltrating terrorists along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Captain Rahul Sharmas heroics have won him the prestigious Sena Medal.The 25-year-old wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021