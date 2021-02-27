Punjab CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of soldier killed in Leh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh along with a government job to a family member of Naib Subedar Parwinder Singh, who laid down his life in the high altitude area of Batalik sector (Leh) along the Line of Control.

The junior commissioned officer is survived by his father, wife and two sons aged 11 and 13 years.

Extending his sympathies to the family of the soldier, the chief minister said the state government would provide all possible help and support to them.

The mortal remains of the soldier will reach his native place in Jagraon in Ludhiana on Sunday and the cremation will be held the same day.

