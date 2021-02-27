Guj: Three drown in canal in Ahmedabad district

Three persons, including a minor, drowned after jumping in to bathe in a canal at a village near Dholka town of Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, when the trio, who were passing through Dhuljipura village, jumped into the canal with the intention of bathing, an official said.

Advertisement

The men started drowning and before they could call for help, they were swept away by strong currents, the official from Dholka (rural) police station said.

The bodies of Mukesh Vaghela (16), Sanjay Vaghela (25) and Sanjay Dulera (22) were fished out by locals and personnel from the fire department, he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)