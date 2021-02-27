5 held for stabbing 17-year-old boy in Delhi

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident wherein a boy was beaten up and stabbed in Delhi's Kalkaji area, the Delhi police said on Saturday. A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks.

According to Delhi police, a PCR call was received at police station Kalka Ji regarding a boy who had been stabbed near Sarvodya Vidhalya No. 2 Kalkaji and was being taken to AIIMS trauma for treatment. As per the police, the sister of injured, who was present with him at the time of the incident, stated that three boys followed her and passed indecent remarks. When her brother objected, they beat him up and one of them stabbed him on the left side of the abdomen and fled from the spot.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the victim told ANI, "It was going on for 2-3 days. They hit my brother and stabbed him when he objected. When I went to a policeman who was around, he said he doesn't see any blood. When I pointed out I'm covered in it he shouted at me. Another policeman wrote my complaint." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)