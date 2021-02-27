Left Menu

Kejriwal says Delhi's law and order situation in serious turmoil

Citing recent incidents of crime in the national capital including the murder of an 8-year old girl in Khichripur and an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that "Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil" and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take appropriate action to address the situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:05 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.. Image Credit: ANI

Citing recent incidents of crime in the national capital including the murder of an 8-year old girl in Khichripur and an attack on a 17-year-old boy in Kalkaji, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that "Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil" and appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to take appropriate action to address the situation. "Deeply concerned by the murder of an 8-yr old girl in Khichdipur & attack on a 17-yr old boy in Kalkaji. Delhi's law and order situation is in a serious turmoil, I appeal to Hon'ble Home Minister and Lt. Gov to take appropriate action to address the situation," Kejriwal said in a tweet today.

According to the police, an eight-year-old girl was kidnapped from East Delhi's Khichripuir three days ago for ransom. They took her to a village in Modinagar and were planning to call the girl's family to demand a ransom for her safe release. However, when they learnt that the police had leads that could end in their arrest, the men panicked and allegedly killed the girl by smashing her head with an iron rod, the police said. The girl's body was found in the sugarcane fields of a village in Modinagar, near Ghaziabad, on Friday morning, the police said, adding that the autopsy has ruled out sexual assault.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. AAP MLA Atishi also reacted to the Kalkaji incident and tweeted, "Shocking state of law-and-order in Delhi continues. A young boy gets stabbed in Kalkaji protecting his sister from molesters. I'm heading to AIIMS Trauma centre to meet this young boy and his family. Praying for his speedy recovery." (ANI)

