Raj govt to give state jobs to 153 extraordinary sportspersons

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 23:26 IST
The Rajasthan government has cleared a proposal to give employment to 153 national and international-level sportspersons from the state.

Among the sportspersons to be given state jobs, two would be appointed in Grade A services, five in Grade B and 146 in Grade C, a government statement said on Saturday.

The government earlier had invited applications from sportspersons under a special appointment process, termed “out-of-turn appointment”, and had selected 153 of them for recruitment, the statement said.

Chief Minister Gehlot also cleared a proposal to pay an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to Jail Department personnel and its contractual employees if they die of Covid-19 while being on duty.

This ex gratia was available till now only to the police personnel, health workers and other frontline workers.

Gehlot also cleared a Finance Department's proposal for giving a one-time grant of Rs 6.02 crore to all residential and non-residential schools and hostels run by NGOs for differently-abled people.

