Man held for killing occultist in Ghaziabad

The Murad Nagar police here arrested a man for allegedly killing an occultist, an official said on Sunday. According to police, the incident had taken place on February 19 at 10.30 am near the Firdous mosque of the New Noorganj area.

The accused has been identified as Salman of Husseinpur in Murad Nagar, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said. During investigation, Salman told police that his wife frequently visited Aas Mohammad, who also worked as an auto driver, to get rid of evil spirits.

Salman said Aas Mohammad tried to establish illicit relations with his wife. After knowing it, in gush of anger, Salman killed him while the victim was waiting for passengers at an auto stand. Police have recovered the sword used in the crime and the clothes the accused was wearing at the time of the incident. A black motorcycle used by the accused in the commission of the crime has also been recovered, the SP added.

