Three held with over 18 kg of ganja in UP's Banda
Police here on Sunday arrested three people with over 18 kg of ganja, an official said. Circle Officer Siyaram said acting on a tip-off, police raided Palhari village and arrested Rajendra Patel, Lavkush Patel and Shravan Patel and recovered 18.750 kg of ganja. He said the accused were involved in the ganja smuggling for a long time and added that a case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
