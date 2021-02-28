60-yr-old man arrested for raping 8-yr-old child: Police

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in the Gyanpur police station area of Bhadohi district.

Gyanpur police station SHO Mohammad Alamgir said the incident took place on Friday when the girl had gone to fields outside her village to collect firewood.

The accused followed the girl, caught hold of her there and forced himself upon her, the SHO said.

The girl, however, raised an alarm, ,prompting people to rush to her aid, the SHO said. The accused then fled the spot while the child’s family members took her to a hospital, he added. They informed the police on Saturday after which a case was registered, the SHO said, adding the child has been sent for a medical examination.

The accused was arrested on Sunday, he added.

