Israel says it will vaccinate Palestinian labourers against COVID-19

Israel will administer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel or in its settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli liaison office COGAT said on Sunday.

The vaccination campaign, which could apply to an estimated 130,000 Palestinians, will begin within days, COGAT said.

Advertisement

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Clarke)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)