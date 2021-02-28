Israel says it will vaccinate Palestinian labourers against COVID-19

Israel says it will vaccinate Palestinian labourers against COVID-19Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:06 IST
Israel will administer COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians who work in Israel or in its settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli liaison office COGAT said on Sunday.
The vaccination campaign, which could apply to an estimated 130,000 Palestinians, will begin within days, COGAT said.
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by David Clarke)
