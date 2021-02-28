UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy
Britain said on Sunday that escalating violence against protesters in Myanmar was abhorrent and it called on the country's military leaders to restore democracy. "We are clear that this violence must stop and democracy must be restored."Reuters | London | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:12 IST
Britain said on Sunday that escalating violence against protesters in Myanmar was abhorrent and it called on the country's military leaders to restore democracy. Myanmar police fired on protesters earlier on Sunday in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.
"Working with the U.S. and Canada, the UK has taken action by imposing human rights sanctions against nine Myanmar military officers, including the commander-in-chief, for their role in the coup," a spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office said. "We are clear that this violence must stop and democracy must be restored."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- David Clarke
- Myanmar
- Foreign Office
- Canada
- William Schomberg
- Britain
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Myanmar army tightens laws on overnight guests as police hunt protesters
Thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols
Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup after night of fear, security patrols
Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far
Myanmar anti-coup protesters keep pressure on junta