Thane couple booked for torturing 9-year-old for bed wetting

A man and his second wife were booked in Wagle Estate area of Thane city for allegedly torturing the former's son, including inflicting burn marks on his private parts, reportedly for wetting the bed, police said on Sunday.

The complainant is the nine-year-old's biological mother, an official aid.

No arrest has been made so far, he added.

