Tipsy man beaten up for misbehaving with woman, 4 held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:44 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 28 (PTI): Four people were on Sunday taken into custody for allegedly beating up a 21-year-old man, believed to be drunk, for misbehaving with a woman, police said.

A video of the incident, telecast by some TV channels, purportedly showed a person hitting the man, whose hands were tied, with a stick on the sole of his foot while two others held him.

According to a police official, the man, said to be drunk, was walking on Saturday night when he saw the woman talking over the phone in her house and he barged in, caught hold of her and spoke vulgarly.

The woman raised an alarm following which her brothers caught him, dragged him to an adjacent room and beat him up, causing minor injuries to him.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against the man. His mother lodged a counter-complaint and the four assailants were taken into custody, the official added.

