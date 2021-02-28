Left Menu

Two drug peddlers held in Jammu and Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday at two different places in Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir after they were found in possession of contraband, police said.Vishal Sharma was riding a motorcycle when he was stopped by police at a checkpoint near his house in the Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city, a police spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 21:53 IST
Two drug peddlers held in Jammu and Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday at two different places in Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir after they were found in possession of contraband, police said.

Vishal Sharma was riding a motorcycle when he was stopped by police at a checkpoint near his house in the Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city, a police spokesman said. On being frisked, he was found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, the spokesperson said.

He said another drug peddler Imran Ahmad was arrested after 350 gram of charas (cannabis) was recovered from him during frisking at Acharalla in the Mahore area of Reasi district. “The arrested man was wanted for his involvement in supplying drugs to youths of Mahore and adjoining areas,” the spokesman said.

He said both the arrested accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: NFL denies report on media; Netflix up for honors at Golden Globes and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.NFL denies report on media rights deal with DisneyThe National Football League NFL on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Cos chann...

France and Germany to require COVID-19 test for some border crossings

France and Germany have agreed that people crossing the border between the French region of Moselle and Germany will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test in the previous 48 hours, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said...

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021