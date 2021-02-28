Two drug peddlers held in Jammu and Reasi

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Sunday at two different places in Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir after they were found in possession of contraband, police said.

Vishal Sharma was riding a motorcycle when he was stopped by police at a checkpoint near his house in the Bakshi Nagar area of Jammu city, a police spokesman said. On being frisked, he was found in possession of 15 grams of heroin, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He said another drug peddler Imran Ahmad was arrested after 350 gram of charas (cannabis) was recovered from him during frisking at Acharalla in the Mahore area of Reasi district. “The arrested man was wanted for his involvement in supplying drugs to youths of Mahore and adjoining areas,” the spokesman said.

He said both the arrested accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)