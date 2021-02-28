MCD bypolls: Delhi govt officer served notice over advert transferred

A day after being issued a notice by the State Election Commission over an advertisement, a senior Delhi government official was on Sunday transferred to the trade and taxes department, an official order said.

Manoj Dwivedi, director of Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP), and two other officers were asked by the Election Commission to submit reply on an advertisement on 20 per cent reduction in circle rates in the city.

The commission said in the notice that, prima facie, the advertisement violated the model code of conduct imposed due to the MCD bypolls in the city.

An order issued by the services department on Sunday, stated that Dwivedi who held the charge of DIP director was transferred to the trade and taxes department as an additional commissioner. Navlendra Kumar Singh will look after the charge of director DIP, it added.

