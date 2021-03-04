DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 4

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAR. 4 ** DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at online event - 1400 GMT. ** ATHENS - EU Migration Commissioner Margaritis Schinas visits Greece (to Mar.6)

LONDON - OPEC + key ministers meet amid oil price recovery (to Mar.4). BERLIN – 71st Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 5). BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Task Force Meeting via videoconference (to Mar. 4). JERUSALEM - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visit Israel in light of their alliance with Israel to produce second-generation vaccines against mutations of the coronavirus. BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic at the foreign ministry in Berlin - 1500 GMT.

PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds news conference on latest COVID-19 restrictions - 1700 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at inter-parliamentary committee meeting for international women's day with David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament - 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis and European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speak with European lawmakers on the Autumn Fiscal Package of the 2020 European Semester and on COVID-19 fiscal policy response - 0800 GMT. DHAKA - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Dhaka to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bangladesh towards the end of the month. LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 5

** GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. NICOSIA - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visits Cyprus as rival communities on the ethnically-split island prepare for another round of consultations to ease a logjam in reunification talks.

BAGHDAD - Pope Francis meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi upon arrival at Baghdad airport. MOSCOW – 68th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. NICOSIA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (to March 06). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAR. 6

KHARTOUM – Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi will visit Khartoum, Sudan. IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast holds legislative elections. SINGAPORE - First Finance and Central Bank Deputies’ Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - - Monday, MAR. 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 9 ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turkovic - 1000 GMT.

BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe’s Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 10 TIBET – 62nd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11 ** CAIRO - Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Egypt.

** TASHKENT – President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will visit Uzbekistan (To Mar 12). SENDAI, Japan – 10th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 12 BRUSSELS - Keynote speech by EU commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the German Symposium - 1000 GMT.

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 ** TOKYO – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are to visit Japan. BRUSSELS - EU Informal videoconference of foreign affairs and home affairs ministers meeting.

GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 10th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of health ministers HALABJA, Iraq – 33rd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on COVID-19. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 19

CURACAO – Estates of Curacao election. EGYPT – 10th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 30

BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference. BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31 BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APR. 4

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APR. 6

GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APR. 11

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile. ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APR. 15 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APR. 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APR. 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APR. 21 BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APR. 22 PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 25 ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APR. 27 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 30 BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. TUESDAY, May. 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

