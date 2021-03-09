Left Menu

EC orders removal of IRS officer from poll-bound Tamil Nadu

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:17 IST
EC orders removal of IRS officer from poll-bound Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the removal of an Indian Revenue Service Officer from Tamil Nadu and directed that he be attached to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) headquarters.

In a letter to the chairman of CBDT, the Commission said after review of electoral preparedness in Tamil Nadu, it has decided that K G Arunraj, IRS, be transferred from Tamil Nadu and attached with the CBDT headquarters immediately.

''A compliance report may be furnished by 10 AM on March 10,'' the poll panel told the CBDT chairman.

Separately, the poll panel also ordered suspension of and disciplinary action against superintendent of police (SP) D Kannan, facing probe under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

In a letter to the chief secretary of the state, the EC noted that in the light of a criminal case in the Villupuram CB CID, the state home department through the state chief electoral officer had requested that D Kannan be transferred. Accordingly, the Commission had ordered his transfer and had allowed him to be posted in a non-election post. Later the state chief electoral officer had forwarded the report of the state home department wherein it was reported that a case has been registered against Kannan under the IPC and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998 which is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID-II.

''Considering the gravity of the case and report of the Home Department of Tamil Nadu, the Commission has directed that D Kannan be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary proceedings initiated against him,'' the Commission said. Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No contract signed to produce Russian COVID-19 shot, France says

No company in France has signed a contract with Russia to produce its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for Frances industry minister said on Tuesday, appearing to contradict the head of Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund.We have not ...

Color-coded passage: Why smugglers are tagging U.S.-bound migrants with wristbands

Along the banks of the Rio Grande in the scrubby grassland near Penitas, Texas, hundreds of colored plastic wristbands ripped off by migrants litter the ground, signs of what U.S. border officials say is a growing trend among powerful drug ...

Andhra Congress condemns Sitharaman's remarks on Vizag Steel Plant privatisation

Andhra Pradesh Congress on Tuesday condemned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramans remarks about privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and alleged that the YSR Congress Party YSRCP is also a part of BJPs game plan. Yesterday, Financ...

Two arrested for taking bribes in Rajasthan's Kota

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a man taking a bribe on behalf of a police officer and a sarpanch accepting token money and cheques for issuing a death certificate within a span of an hour here.Ram Singh Hada 36 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021