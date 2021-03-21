Philippines says Chinese militia boats' in South China Sea violate its maritime rights

Philippines says Chinese militia boats' in South China Sea violate its maritime rightsReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 16:25 IST
The Philippines' defense minister called on China on Sunday to recall some 220 Chinese militia boats spotted in the disputed South China Sea, saying the presence of the vessels was "a clear provocative action of militarizing the area".
"We call on the Chinese to stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory," Delfin Lorenzana said in a statement.