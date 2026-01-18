Tragic Collision: Biker Killed in Maharashtra Police Van Accident

A tragic road incident occurred in Beed district, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of a motorcycle rider following a collision with a police van. The accident took place on Saturday evening along the Beed-Ambajogai Road.

The police vehicle involved was transporting prime suspects, Suresh and Archana Kute, in the Dnyanradha Multi-State Cooperative Society scam. Tragically, the biker, Amol Handge, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The pillion rider, Vikram Handge, aged 35, remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Kutes did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)