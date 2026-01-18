Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Biker Killed in Maharashtra Police Van Accident

A motorcycle rider died after a collision with a police van in Beed, Maharashtra. The van was transporting Suresh and Archana Kute, key suspects in a cooperative scam. The biker was pronounced dead following the accident, while the pillion rider remains in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road incident occurred in Beed district, Maharashtra, resulting in the death of a motorcycle rider following a collision with a police van. The accident took place on Saturday evening along the Beed-Ambajogai Road.

The police vehicle involved was transporting prime suspects, Suresh and Archana Kute, in the Dnyanradha Multi-State Cooperative Society scam. Tragically, the biker, Amol Handge, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The pillion rider, Vikram Handge, aged 35, remains in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Kutes did not sustain any serious injuries during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

