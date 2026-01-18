Left Menu

Revanth Reddy Aims to Bury BRS, Honoring NTR's Legacy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy invoked NTR's welfare legacy, appealing for the political defeat of BRS. He emphasized education and healthcare, pledging foreign language programs for nursing students. Reddy urged voters to support Congress in municipal elections, aiming to honor NT Rama Rao through policy and political victories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khammam | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:33 IST
Revanth Reddy Aims to Bury BRS, Honoring NTR's Legacy
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate address invoking the welfare legacy of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called for the political defeat of the BRS party, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. The rally unfolded with a sea of TDP flags, symbolizing a deep-rooted admiration for NTR's vision.

Reddy criticized the BRS government's past failures, particularly highlighting its unfulfilled housing promises. He urged voters to empower Congress in the upcoming municipal elections, framing it as a step toward realizing NTR's aspirations. The CM stressed the importance of continuing welfare initiatives started by both NTR and Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Turning to education, Reddy announced the introduction of foreign language programs for nursing students, aiming to enhance their global competency. With high demand for nurses in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Germany, these skills were deemed essential. Reddy reiterated his administration's commitment to advancing healthcare and education, while aspiring to elevate Telangana's global reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
2
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
4
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026