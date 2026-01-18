Revanth Reddy Aims to Bury BRS, Honoring NTR's Legacy

In a passionate address invoking the welfare legacy of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called for the political defeat of the BRS party, led by K Chandrasekhar Rao. The rally unfolded with a sea of TDP flags, symbolizing a deep-rooted admiration for NTR's vision.

Reddy criticized the BRS government's past failures, particularly highlighting its unfulfilled housing promises. He urged voters to empower Congress in the upcoming municipal elections, framing it as a step toward realizing NTR's aspirations. The CM stressed the importance of continuing welfare initiatives started by both NTR and Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Turning to education, Reddy announced the introduction of foreign language programs for nursing students, aiming to enhance their global competency. With high demand for nurses in countries like Japan, South Korea, and Germany, these skills were deemed essential. Reddy reiterated his administration's commitment to advancing healthcare and education, while aspiring to elevate Telangana's global reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)