SpiceHealth launches mobile RT-PCR testing facility in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 25-03-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 13:49 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI): With Covid cases rising in Kerala, SpiceHealth in association with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) on Thursday launched mobile testing laboratories in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Thrissur for conducting Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

Kerala is the fifth state after Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Delhi where SpiceHealth has set up mobile testing laboratories.

These laboratories are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research and each lab can conduct 3,000 tests per day,SpiceHeath said in a press release.

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said with the launch of the mobile labs in Kerala, theaim is to amplify testing in the state.

At a time when the infection was at an all-time high in India in November 2020, SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, had offered tests in mobile laboratories at Rs 499, against the then existing rate of Rs 2,400 in Delhi.

In another path-breaking initiative, test results were made available within six hours as compared to the existing 24-48 hour time frame.

SpiceHealth was also the first to introduce the innovative concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge, the release said.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

