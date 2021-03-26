Ethiopia's PM says Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border area

Ethiopia's PM says Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border areaReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 26-03-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 11:42 IST
Eritrea has agreed to withdraw it, troops, from its border with Ethiopia, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Friday, days after first acknowledging that Eritrean forces had entered the northern Tigray region during an almost five-month-old war.
"Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces out of the Ethiopian border," Abiy said in a statement he tweeted the day after arriving in Eritrea's capital Asmara to meet with President Isaias Afwerki.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ethiopia's leader faces intense pressure to end Tigray war
Refugee centers in Ethiopia's Tigray at risk of disease outbreaks: UNICEF
Ethiopia rejects U.S. allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Ethiopia rejects U.S. allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
Group reports health facilities looted in Ethiopia's Tigray