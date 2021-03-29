Left Menu

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 29-03-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 07:12 IST
N Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North's recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence.

Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of UN resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The UN Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of UN experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

Some experts say North Korea's missile launches, the first of their kind in a year, were aimed at applying pressure on the new US government of President Joe Biden.

“It constitutes a denial of sovereignty and an apparent double standard that the UNSC takes issue, on the basis of the UN resolutions' — direct products of the US hostile policy toward (North Korea),” senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Jo Chol Su said in a statement carried by state media.

Jo said it “doesn't make any sense” for the UN council to take issue with only North Korea's missile launches, while not doing anything on similar weapons tests by other countries. He said such a “double standard will invite more serious consequence” but didn't elaborate.

Observers say North Korea could test-fire longer-range missiles in coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

