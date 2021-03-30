Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:35 IST
Mumbai teen's murder: Charge sheet filed against two accused

The police on Tuesday filed a 508-page charge sheet in the murder of a 19-year-old in suburban Khar on new year's eve for which two of her friends were arrested.

Police have named Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar as accused in the murder of Janhavi Kukreja.

The duo has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 109 (abetment), 34( conspiracy), with police stating in the charge sheet that Kukreja saw Jogdhankar and Padalkar behaving immorally and kissing during the party underway on new year's eve.

Kukreja objected to this, which resulted in heated arguments among the trio, and they later began fighting on the stairs of the eighth floor of the building, it said.

The police further said the three were seen leaving the party at around 1:45 am and were heading down from the stairs.

The charge sheet said Padalkar and Jogdhankar started assaulting the victim, and Kukreja tried to defend herself and fought back.

During the fight, the duo banged Kukreja's head on the railing of the stairs, leaving her with 48 cuts and injuries all over her body, including a skull fracture that caused her death, the charge sheet said.

There are 74 witnessed mentioned in the charge sheet.

Talking about the charge sheet, Jogdhankar's lawyer Mahesh Vaswani said the police failed to properly investigate the assault and murderous injuries suffered by his client, adding that statements of witnesses were contradictory.

