Police in Orange, California, report shooting with multiple victims, fatalities

Police in Orange, California, report shooting with multiple victims, fatalitiesReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 08:51 IST
Police in Orange, California, south of Los Angeles, reported a shooting on Wednesday with "multiple victims at the scene including fatalities," but said the situation has been "stabilized" with no further threat to the public.
The police statement was posted to the department's official Facebook page.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
