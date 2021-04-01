Left Menu

Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST
Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injured

A policeman was injured when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.

BJP leader Anwar Ahmad is safe, a police official said The official said the militants fired upon the guard post of Ahmad's residence at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.

In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Militants attack residence of BJP leader in Srinagar, policeman killed

A policeman was killed when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.BJP leader Anwar Ahmad, who is the partys district general secretary for Baramulla and in-charge for Kup...

UK and India long and enduring friendship takes a food-full step forward

New Delhi India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India Food and beverage stakeholders are awakening to the growing likelihood of better international trade ties. It is motivating to note that, amidst unprecedented time where the sectorial economy h...

European stocks enter new quarter with small gains, chipmakers rally

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with small gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan eclipsed concerns of another COVID-19 wave with France imposing a third national lockdown.The pan-European STOXX...

Home Minister Amit Shah campaigns in Puducherry

Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a road show in Puducherry on Thursday to seek the support of voters for BJP candidates in the April 6 Assembly elections in the union territory here.Shah who arrivedat the airport in Lawspet here, dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021