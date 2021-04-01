Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injured

Militants attack BJP leader's residence in Srinagar, policeman injuredPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST
A policeman was injured when militants fired upon the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area of the city here on Thursday, police said.
BJP leader Anwar Ahmad is safe, a police official said The official said the militants fired upon the guard post of Ahmad's residence at Arigam Nowgam in the outskirts of the city here this morning.
In the firing, Constable Rameez Raja was injured.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
