No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing -lawyer

No new charges were laid against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a court hearing on Thursday, one of her lawyers told Reuters.

"No new charges have been added," Min Min Soe said by telephone.

A media report had said that Suu Kyi, who has been detained since a coup on Feb. 1 and charged with several minor crimes, could also be charged with treason.

