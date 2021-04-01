Left Menu

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery

Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.

The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) come into effect immediately.

"The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

