UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to military

UK sanctions Myanmar company linked to militaryReuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:52 IST
Britain sanctioned a conglomerate on Thursday that is linked to the Myanmar military.
The sanctions against the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) come into effect immediately.
"The Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Dominic Raab
- Britain
- Myanmar Economic Corporation
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown
WRAPUP 2-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after bloody crackdown
Pope: 'I kneel on the streets of Myanmar and say stop the violence'