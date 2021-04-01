Left Menu

Assam elections: 74.69 per cent of 73.45 lakh voters exercise franchise till 6 pm -- scheduled time for voting process to

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:19 IST
Assam elections: 74.69 per cent of 73.45 lakh voters exercise franchise till 6 pm -- scheduled time for voting process to

end -- in 39 seats where polling took place for second phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

