Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:35 IST
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a criminal wanted in 12 cases of ATM theft in the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Shakeel alias Mishtree, a resident of Haryana's Nuh district, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. Four other members of his Mewat-based gang have already been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, ''Our team received a tip-off that accused Shakeel would be coming to meet one of his contacts near Satpula Park, Khirki village to conduct a recce in south Delhi to commit crime. A team was deployed at the spot on Tuesday. When the accused was seen coming from Chirag Delhi side, he was cornered and overpowered by the team.'' A single-shot pistol with five live cartridges was recovered from him, he said.

During interrogation, Shakeel revealed that he is an active member of the Mewat-based inter-state gang of robbers that loots ATMs, Kushwah said.

After entering ATM kiosks, the gang members would spray black paint on the CCTV camera to protect their identity. Being a mechanic, Shakeel's job was to cut open the ATMs using a gas cutter and other tools, the DCP said.

The accused was wanted in 12 cases of ATM thefts, the police said.

