Man sentenced to death for raping 10-year-old girl

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:49 IST
A special POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a man to death for raping a 10-year-old girl in December 2020, disposing of the case in a “record” three and a half months. Additional Sessions Judge Mridul Dubey, heading the special court set up under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, sentenced the accused, Neeraj, a resident of a village under Jasrana police station, to death after convicting him of the offence of rape.

Additional Government Counsel Ajumed Singh Chauhan said the offence was committed on December 14, 2020, when Neeraj had lured the girl to a desolate place in his village and raped her.

After hearing both the prosecution and defence counsel, the POSCO court gave its verdict in “record time”, the ADGC added.

