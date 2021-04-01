Left Menu

'Sex CD case': Woman's father approaches Karnataka HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:16 IST
The father of the woman, said to be featured in the 'sex video' allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has approached the Karnataka High Court questioning the police recording his daughter's statement.

The father said in his petition that his daughter was a victim of circumstances and politics and her indecent video was aired by various media.

He said he contacted her only to realise that she has been victimised and was under tremendous pressure.

Stating that he had lodged a police complaint that his daughter was kidnapped by unknown influential people in Belagavi,he said his daughter too lodged a plaint with police.

''In the course of investigation, the petitioner has learnt that the statement of his daughter is recorded under section 164 of the CrPC ... throwing all legal norms to the winds,'' the petition said.

He argued that recording statement under section 164 of the CrPC was not only violative of the mandatory requirements of the said provision,it is also violative of Article 21 of the Constitution of India (protection of life and personal liberty).

Meanwhile, police sources said the woman's family shifted from Belagavi to Vijayapura and demanded her safety.

In Bengaluru, the police visited a few spots, which were said to be places where the objectionable videos were shot.

