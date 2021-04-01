J-K Students Association appeals to Uttarakhand DGP to create sense of security among students

Left Menu

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association in Uttarakhand on Thursday appealed to Director- General of Police Uttrakhand Ashok Kumar to hold regular interaction programs with Students of Jammu and Kashmir to create a sense of security among them that they are safe in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association spokesperson Nasir Khuehami. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association in Uttarakhand on Thursday appealed to Director- General of Police Uttrakhand Ashok Kumar to hold regular interaction programs with Students of Jammu and Kashmir to create a sense of security among them that they are safe in Uttarakhand. As per a statement, the J-K Students Association delegation, led by National Spokesperson Nasir Khuehami, in Dehradun and apprised him about various issues of Kashmiri Students in the State.

"Khuehami appealed to Kumar to stay vigilant and keep in touch with both Kashmiri students and the heads of the institutions where they are studying. He informed him to hold regular interaction programs with the students to create a sense of security among them that they are safe in Uttarakhand," a statement said. Khuehami also informed him about the impacts of the negative portrayal of Jammu and Kashmir by a section of the media.

"The primary victims of the negative portrayal have been the students studying in various states of the country. Do assist in removing this stereotype created among the masses about the state," Khuehami was quoted in the statement, her. The DGP gave patient hearing to their problems and assured that all possible steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the students.

"I am committed to ensuring that students are being provided support in every regard. All possible steps are being taken to ensure the students' safety," he said, adding that a 24x7 Special grievance redressal helpline had already launched for them, through which students can contact the police for early disposal of cases. (ANI)

