Left Menu

Nike wins halt to further sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo, infringed its trademarks.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:15 IST
Nike wins halt to further sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of "Satan Shoes" it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X.

U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three days after Nike sued MSCHF Product Studio Inc, claiming that the black-and-red, devil-themed sneakers, which carry the Nike "swoosh" logo, infringed its trademarks. The sneakers are customized versions of the Nike Air Max 97 sneakers that purport to contain one drop of human blood in the midsoles, and are printed with "Luke 10:18," a biblical passage referring to Satan's fall from heaven.

Only 666 pairs, costing $1,018 each, were made. Lil Nas X, known for the song "Old Town Road," was planning to select who gets the 666th pair, but that plan was shelved following Nike's lawsuit filed on Monday. He is not a defendant in the case. Lawyers for Nike and MSCHF had no immediate comment or did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

MSCHF's lawyers said Satan Shoes were "not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art," following on the company's "Jesus Shoes" based on the same Nike model in 2019. They said a temporary restraining order was unnecessary because shoe buyers would not think Nike was involved, and all but the 666th pair had already been sold and no more were being made.

Nike's lawyers, in contrast, said "even 'sneakerheads' were actually confused by MSCHF's shoes," and MSCHF had a "history" of shipping infringing shoes faster than courts could stop it. Lil Nas X last month released a devil-themed video for his song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US approves 2 more coronavirus home tests

US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home test...

Vaccine equity: ‘Race is on’ to inoculate health workers and those most at risk globally

Although COVAX has already delivered 35 million doses to more than 78 countries, World Health Organization WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said there was still a serious challenge on vaccine equity and availability. Were...

Assam minister threatens to 'vanish' scribe; Cong seeks cancellation of his candidature

An Assam minister allegedly threatened to vanish two journalists of separate news channels for reporting a controversial poll speech of his wife, prompting the Congress to demand that his candidature for the assembly election be cancelled.A...

At Chauvin trial, Floyd girlfriend tells of their struggle with addiction

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021