Over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi, positivity rate at 3.57 pc

Delhi reported 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 23:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 2,790 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,121 recoveries, and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi Health Department on Thursday. With this, the total cases in the national capital rose to 6,65,220 including 10,498 active cases and 6,43,686 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 11,036 including the new deaths.

As many as 78,073 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate touched 3.57 per cent. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting at his residence in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 1,819 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative count to 6,62,430. Delhi government had earlier this week capped the guests allowed at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces. It also said that only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30.

In a significant step to exponentially expand the countrywide Vaccination drive, the Centre has decided to operationalize both public and private sector COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of the month of April (from today till April 30, 2021). The Centre has written to all States and UTs today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these CVCs on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021.

India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Thursday. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665.With 459 new deaths, the death toll in India has soared up to 1,62,927. There are 5,84,055 active cases in the nation as of now. (ANI)

