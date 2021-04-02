U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with allies

U.S. says any approach to North Korea will have to be in 'lockstep' with alliesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 00:34 IST
Denuclearization will remain at the center of U.S. policy toward North Korea and any approach to Pyongyang will have to be done in "lockstep" with close allies, including Japan and South Korea, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday.
Price made the comments at a regular briefing ahead of a meeting on Friday between the U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, and his counterparts from Japan and South Korea as the Biden administration concludes a review of its policy towards North Korea.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
