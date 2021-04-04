Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in UP's Pratapgarh district

An illegal liquor manufacturing unit, operating from a cowshed in Uttar Pradesh's Hathigava area, was busted in a raid by police and excise department personnel, an official said on Sunday. Bottles of liquor hidden in haystacks and equipment were seized during the raid at the village in Pratapgarh district on Friday, Additional Director General of Police, Allahabad Zone, Prem Prakash, said. ''The seized liquor is worth crores,'' he said.

''The factory, which was operating form a cowshed, belongs to Guddu Singh, and efforts are on to nab him. A number of people have been detained,'' Prakash said.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said that 45 persons have been identified in connection with the case, and the property of the accused will be attached. In a separate raid, a unit manufacturing illicit liquor was busted in an area under the Kunda police station late on Saturday night. Police also seized liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from a shop, Tomar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)