Woman beaten to death by husband in UP

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband using a belt in Bilsi area here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Siddhartha Verma said Rajesh killed his wife Premlata over domestic dispute.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, the accused used to often beat his sister.

