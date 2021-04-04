Left Menu

SC to decide on Monday name of judge to conduct trials in coal scam cases

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on March 15 had requested the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to provide names of five trial court judges of high caliber and absolute integrity for appointing one of them as the special judge to replace Parashar.The bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, on Monday will take up the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:16 IST
SC to decide on Monday name of judge to conduct trials in coal scam cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to decide on Monday the name of the judicial officer who would replace special judge Bharat Parashar to conduct trials in the sensational coal scam cases pending since 2014.

The apex court recently took note of a letter from the Delhi High Court's Registrar General that permission be granted to nominate or post another suitable presiding judicial officer as special judge in place of Parashar who since 2014 has been conducting trials in coal scam cases. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde on March 15 had requested the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to provide names of five trial court judges of ''high caliber and absolute integrity'' for appointing one of them as the special judge to replace Parashar.

The bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, on Monday will take up the issue. It had on March 15 said, ''We find that Bharat Parashar who has acted as a Special Judge (PC Act), (CBI)-07, Patiala House Court, New Delhi, needs to be replaced, as he has now completed more than 6 years in the same post after having been posted as Special Judge in the above-mentioned court since 19.08.2014.'' ''We accordingly request the Chief Justice, Delhi High Court to give us a panel of names of about five judges of a high caliber and absolute integrity to enable us to suggest an appropriate replacement for Bharat Parashar, Special Judge,'' the bench had said. The bench took note of the submission of special public prosecutor R S Cheema that the law contemplates the disposal of such cases has to be ensured in two years which may be extended upto four times by periods of six months each.

It had taken note of the fact that Parashar has been acting as the special judge since 2014 and his replacement is now needed and fixed the case after two weeks to consider the names to be provided by the Chief Justice of the High Court. The top court in 2014 had quashed 214 coal blocks allocated by the Centre between 1993 and 2010 after taking note of PILs, including one filed by lawyer M L Sharma, and had ordered conducting of trial by a special CBI Judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delta cancels over 100 flights, opens some middle seats

Delta Air Lines cancelled about 100 flights on Sunday due to staff shortages, and it opened up middle seats a month earlier than expected in order to carry more passengers.The airline says it had over 1 million passengers during the past fe...

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021