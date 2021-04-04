Uttarakhand CM tests negative for COVID-19
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday informed he has tested negative for COVID-19 after taking the test twice within 48 hours.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:42 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday informed he has tested negative for COVID-19 after taking the test twice within 48 hours. "In the last 48 hours, my COVID-19 report has come negative twice", Rawat tweeted today.
Rawat on March 22 informed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fine and facing no problems. I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly, be cautious and get yourself tested," Rawat said in a tweet in Hindi.
Meanwhile, the state government on Saturday declared journalists as "frontline workers" and announced COVID-19 vaccination for them without any age restrictions. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Chief Minister has ordered to set up a vaccination centre for journalists in every district in the state.
"During the ongoing pandemic, the journalists in the state worked like frontline workers in providing the required information to the people about Covid-19 which helped the government significantly," Rawat said. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,638 active cases of COVID-19 in Uttarakhand while the death toll in the state stands at 1,725. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 97,351. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
