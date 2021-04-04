Shah holds meeting with senior officials on Bijapur encounter
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a top-level meeting with senior officers on Bijapur encounter at his residence here.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a top-level meeting with senior officers on Bijapur encounter at his residence here. Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director IB Arvind Kumar and senior CRPF officers are present in the meeting.
At least 22 security personnel lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday. "22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamalochan Kashyap.
Around 31 sustained injuries in the encounter in Bijapur on Saturday, Chhattisgarh Police said. Earlier in the day, Shah said sacrifices of security personnel killed in Bijapur's Naxal attack would not go in vain. He informed that a search operation is underway for the missing soldiers.
"Both sides have suffered losses. Our jawans have lost their lives. I pay tributes to them. I want to assure their families that their sacrifice will not go in vain," the Home Minister said. (ANI)
