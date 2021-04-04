Illegal liquor manufacturing unit busted in UP's Pratapgarh district

An illegal liquor manufacturing unit, operating from a cowshed in the Hathigava area of the district, was busted in a raid by police and excise department personnel, officials said on Sunday Seven persons have been arrested, they said.

Bottles of liquor hidden in haystacks and equipment were seized during the raid on Friday, Additional Director General of Police, Allahabad Zone, Prem Prakash, said.

''The seized liquor is worth crores,'' he said.

''The factory, which was operating from a cowshed, belongs to Guddu Singh, and efforts are on to nab him. A number of people have been detained,'' Prakash said.

Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said that seven persons have been arrested, while 20 others have been identified.

He said that a case has been registered against them under the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act.

Tomar also said that the property of the accused will be attached.

In a separate raid, a unit manufacturing illicit liquor was busted in an area under the Kunda police station late on Saturday night. Police also seized liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from a shop, Tomar said.

