J&K: SSP Jammu reviews security, crime preventive mechanism along IB

Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu, Chandan Kohli, on Sunday reviewed border security and crime preventive mechanism during his first field visit to border areas here, an official spokesperson said.

Kohli, who recently assumed charge, visited R S Pura sector and reviewed security mechanism close to the International Border and asked police officers to ensure a close vigil in the entire area, especially on infiltration routes, the spokesperson said.

Taking stock of functioning of the local police establishments in RS Pura sub division, the SSP asked the officers to ensure “zero tolerance” towards criminals and take stringent action against them according to the law.

He asked them to strengthen crime prevention efforts, the spokesperson said.

Kohli also interacted with prominent citizens including District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) members, panches and sarpanches and sought their cooperation in the fight against drugs.

The SSP said police is already carrying out an in-depth drive against drug menace which he said was a ''grave'' issue.

